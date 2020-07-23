Carolyn "Terry" McCarty
Newark - Carolyn Anne (Terry) McCarty, 82, of Newark, went to be with our Lord and Saviour, Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Newark Care and Rehab. She was born February 1, 1938 in Vienna, WV to the late Sidney and Katherine (Higgins) Groce.
Carolyn was employed for several years by the Ohio Bureau of Employment Services. At the age of 48, she realized her dream when she returned to school and graduated as valedictorian of her class of Licensed Practical Nurses. She worked for a few years at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. Carolyn was a member of St. Johns Lutheran Church where she and her daughter Rae Anne sang in the choir, and also attended Etna United Methodist Church. She had a lovely soprano voice and sang in several groups, including Silver Threads. In later years, she enjoyed volunteering at The Dawes Arboretum. After God, family and many friends, Terry loved her kitties, especially Bess and Tat.
She is survived by daughters, Rae Anne (Robert) Johnson, Jean (Dick) Boorn, Barbara Orcutt, Jo Stewart, Anna McCarty, Patricia (Jeff) Conner, and Anita (Tom) Maston; son, Jack William Dusan; granddaughter, Annie (Rich) Hale; great grandchildren, Reece and Rylee Hale; several step grandchildren; brother, Steven Groce; and sisters, Mary Katherine (Leroy) Groce and Nancy (Walter) Bawn.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles A. McCarty.
Memorial contributions may be made in Carolyn's memory to Licking County Humane Society.
Carolyn's remains will be placed next to her beloved Charles in Hadley's Ridge Cemetery, Noble County, Ohio. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Many thanks to the loyal employees at Newark Health and Rehabilitation for the loving care during Terry's long journey.
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com