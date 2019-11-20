|
|
Carolyn Rau Claggett
Newark - Carolyn Rau Claggett, Child of God, 91, of Newark went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 20, 2019. She was born August 1, 1928 to the late Norman H. and Esther (Fredericksen) Rau.
Carolyn was a 1946 graduate of Huron High School where she participated in orchestra, band and choir. She graduated from Capital University in 1950 with a music degree in piano performance. She met Bruce, her loving husband of 65 years, while attending Capital.
Carolyn was an immaculate homemaker. Through the years, she was always active in the church to which she belonged. She sang in the choir, taught Bible School and participated in Lydia Circle. She was a Camp Fire Girls troop leader, active in the PTA, a member of the Columbus Cerebral Palsy Group and Capital Alumni Association. She enjoyed playing cards, especially bridge, and vacationing on Siesta Key. She also enjoyed spending time with her family.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and was giving and generous to all. Carolyn is survived by daughters and son-in-law: Christine Lowe of Sandusky, Cynthia (Randal) McInturf of Zanesville and Constance Claggett of Columbus; granddaughters: Lanae McInturf, Mindy McInturf, Jacquelyn Lowe and Emily (Ken) Ruch.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bruce E. Claggett, her parents, son-in-law Ned Lowe, brothers, Norman Rau and David Rau and sister Ann Neate.
Friends and Family may call from 4:00 - 8:00 pm on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Highwater Congregational UCC, 1213 Dutch Lane Road, Newark, OH 43055. An additional calling hour will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, November 23, 2019 followed by the funeral service at 11:00 am at Highwater Congregational UCC with the Rev. Scott Schieber officiating. Burial will follow in Wilson Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Highwater Congregational UCC, 1213 Dutch Lane Road, Newark, OH 43055, Capital University, E Main St & College Ave., Bexley, OH 43209, Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430 Newark, OH 43058-0430 or Alzheimer's of Central Ohio, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH 43215.
To sign an online guest book visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com.
Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N Main St., Utica is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019