Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9714
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
5:00 PM
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
1942 - 2020
Carolyn Sue

Hayden - A funeral service celebrating the life of Carolyn Sue Hayden, age 77, of Newark, will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home. Friends may call from 2-5 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street in Newark.

Carolyn was born August 1, 1942 in Athens County, Ohio to the late William C., Sr. and Alice J. (Mitchell) Mulford. She passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Altercare Newark North.

Carolyn was graduate of Ames-Bern High School in Amesville, Ohio. She was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, feeding the birds and crossword puzzles. She loved animals, especially her dogs, and collected elephants.

She is survived by four children, Jerri (Neil) Walpole of Newark, William (Rebecca) Shafer of Newark, Chad (Tammy) Shafer of Hebron and Bobbi Jo (William) Ulmer of Glenford; fifteen grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Ann Marquis of Stockport and Linda (Charlie) Maynard of Hillsboro; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Hayden, Sr., on December 17, 2001; and by three children, Traci Mitchell, David R. "Robbie" Shafer and Kristi L. Hayden; and two brothers, David Mulford and William Mulford, Jr.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio.

Please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Carolyn or to sign an online guest book.

Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home is honored to care for Carolyn and her family.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020
