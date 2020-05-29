Cassandra Elaine "Sandy" Smith-Stigger
Reynoldsburg - Cassandra Elaine "Sandy" Smith-Stigger, age 67, of Reynoldsburg, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at her home. Sandy was born August 10, 1953 in Springfield, Ilinois to the late Russell and Mary K. (Nelson) Smith.
Sandy was employed in payroll and accounting with DCSC-DFAS for many years. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Steven P. (Bethany) Durr of Reynoldsburg; partner, Dennis Evans and his daughter, Angel (Stephen) Warren, all of Reynoldsburg; grandchildren, Taylor Durr, Kylisha Durr, Morgan Haithcock, Evan Warren and Isaiah Warren; brothers, Russell Smith, Jr. (Janet Hendry) of Newark, Jeffrey L. Smith of Canton and Charles A. "Tony" Smith of Columbus; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Keith Stigger; and by a sister, Donna Qirat.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, please follow these guidelines: Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, June 5, at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home, 179 Granville Street in Newark. Those over 65 years of age or with chronic medical conditions may visit from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m., those with the last names of A-L from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m., and those with the last name of M-Z from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. Masks must be worn inside the funeral home. For your protection, a maximum of 35 guests will be allowed inside at one time. Please practice social distancing. A private funeral will be held for the family.
