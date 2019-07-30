Services
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9714
Catherine (Bocook) Allen


1914 - 2019
Catherine (Bocook) Allen Obituary
Catherine (Bocook) Allen

Newark - Allen, Catherine (Bocook) age 104 October 11, 1914 - July 28, 2019

A Mass of Christian Burial for Catherine (Bocook) Allen, will be celebrated at 11am, on Friday, August 3, 2019, at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel, 6440 S. High Street, on the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery with Father William A. Hritsko, Celebrant. Friends will be received from 10:30am, until the time of the Mass Friday, in the chapel.

Preceded in death by her husband Herbert C. Allen; daughter Rebecca Sue Zwilling; infant granddaughter Regina Gussler; son-in-law, Joe Gilmore.

Survived by children, Sharon Allen Gilmore, John and Sandra Allen, David and Vickie Allen, Mary Ann and Gene Gussler; 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Also survived by her sister Luellen Vogel and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to EWTN Broadcasting, online, by phone, Central Time, 205-795-5777; or to St. Vincent DePaul, in care of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 5133 Walnut Road, Buckeye Lake, Ohio 43008.
Published in the Advocate on July 30, 2019
