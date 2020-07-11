Catherine Ann "Cathy" (Woodward) Trumbull



On July 3, 2020, Catherine Ann "Cathy" (Woodward) Trumbull passed from this earthly sphere into the Arms of Her Creator and Beloved Lord & Savior.



Cathy was born the second youngest of 7 children to Catherine Ann and Walter Augustus Woodward on November 16, 1934, in Baldwin, New York. There, she grew into the Beautiful and Loving person who was destined to become our Mother. That destiny was fulfilled on July 24, 1954, when she was married to her husband for life, our father, Robert William Trumbull, who went on to Heaven before her on August 22, 2012.



After marrying in 1954, Cathy and Bob lived in East Meadow, New York, and in May 1955, came the first of 5 Sons, David. In February 1958 came son #2, William. Then in 1959, Bob & Cathy packed up their young family and drove across the country to join his Mother and older Sister already living in Oregon. The family first made their home in Tigard, Oregon, a suburb of Portland, and in



1964 the family moved to a home on N.E. 17th Street in Portland. In 1962, son #3, Walter, was born, and in 1964, son #4, Robert came along. The Family was complete with the birth of Jonathan, son #5, in 1970. In 1970, the family moved to Keizer, OR, and in the fall of 1972, the Family moved once again, to Newark, Ohio, when Bob took a job at Newark High School. Cathy was a devoted Wife and Mother, ever involved in all the activities of each child. She was our Nurse, Den Mother, Tutor, Campaign Manager (When Dad ran for Congress in Oregon in the mid '60s), fixer of skinned knees and bruised egos. She always encouraged us and was our #1 Cheerleader. She rarely showed anger, and we never heard cross, or vulgar, words parse her lips. Cathy lived a decent and honorable life. She loved God, and she loved everyone unconditionally. She is loved deeply and will be missed greatly by all who knew her.



Cathy was highly skilled in the Secretarial Sciences. She was working as a secretary right out of High School. She met her future Husband when he applied for a job at the company she was working for. In the early 1960's the family moved into Portland, Oregon. There Cathy took a job as Executive Secretary to the President of Portland Engineering Company (PECO), and raised her growing family. Cathy wasn't just "another pretty face". She was intelligent, thoughtful, and athletic. She enjoyed the outdoors and participated with her husband, and son's David and Bill, in their Boy Scouting activities camping out frequently Spring to Fall, and on Wilderness treks into the Cascade Mountain



Range. In the summer, there were always vacations to the Coast. After the move from Oregon, and once her youngest son, Jonny, entered school, Cathy took her skills to Denison University as Secretary to the Dean of Admissions.



Her dedication to the Denison "Family" was borne out through her work ethic and ability to adapt and innovate. Always early for work and she rarely took a day off for any reason. In her later years of employment, Cathy was responsible for developing Denison's Student Recruitment Program known today as the Denison Alumni Recruiting Team (DART). She continued working at Denison until her retirement in the spring of 2000. Cathy also used her secretarial skills in service to The Lord, as she was the Church Secretary at Wright Memorial UMC in Newark for many years. Cathy also had a beautiful soprano voice and sang in the church Choir in Newark, and at her new church "Home" at Seaside UMC, until failing health prevented it. Immediately after retiring, Cathy and Bob realized their goal of returning to the Pacific Northwest by purchasing their retirement home in Seaside, on Northern Oregon Coast, to live out the rest of their days on the beach!



Catherine was predeceased by her Husband of 58 years, Robert W. Trumbull, her parents, Catherine Ann Woodward & Walter Augustus Woodward, Sr.; Brothers Walter Jr., Earl, Wallace, & Paul; and Sisters Pearl and Marie.



She is survived by her 5 sons, David (Denise) Trumbull of Pittsburg, PA; William (Pamela) Trumbull of Newark, Oh; Walter (David Muschamp) Trumbull of Seaside, OR; Robert Marco Boe Trumbull of Danbury, CT, and Jonathan Trumbull of Portland, OR.



4 Grandchildren, Ginger (Tom Holman) Rife of Heath, OH; Nathan (Ava) Trumbull of Orlando, FL; Ashley (Kyle)



Miller of Fountain, CO; & Christopher (Taylor Cooperberg) Trumbull of West Park, OH.



8 Great-grandchildren, Brittany (Travis) Lester of Heath, OH; David (Kyrin) Rife of Heath, OH; Daniel (Sheila) Rife of Heath, OH; Hayden, Tryniti, Kaileb, & Rae Lynn Miller of Fountain, CO; & Camilla Trumbull of Orlando, FL.



6 Great-Great-Grandchildren, Boston, Dane & Lainey Lester; Braxton & Miah Rife, and Walker Lloyd Rife, all of Heath, OH.



Special Nieces and Nephews, Rosemary (Randy) Young of West Linn, OR; Kathleen (Tim) Tomasi of Portland, OR; Patrick (Tracy) Walsh of Swampscott, MA ; Tommy (Diane) Walsh of Banks, OR; Molly Walsh O' Donnell of Portland, OR; and Dennis Jacobsen of Oro Valley, AZ.



The family is holding a private memorial service on July 14thin Seaside for immediate family only, followed by Catherine's internment on July 15thwith her husband Robert at Willamette National Cemetery on Mt. Scott,



overlooking South Portland. In light of current COVID concerns, the family asks that in lieu of attending services, friends of Cathy and the family may donate to the Seaside United Methodist Church in Cathy's name, or send sympathy arrangements through Mimi's Florist of Seaside Oregon. This should be done by July 13th, 2020 to be included for the service.









