Catherine Brown-Cooper
Newark - Catherine Anne Brown-Cooper, 83, a devoted Catholic of Newark, Oh (formerly of Lehigh Acres, FL) peacefully passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at The Inn at Summit Trail in Reynoldsburg Ohio. She was born March 30, 1936 in Washington Co., PA to the late Oscar Sims and Stella Hayes.
Catherine retired from Licking Memorial Hospital from the lab and medical record departments in 1986. Upon retirement Catherine moved to Lehigh Acres, FL acquiring many new friends. She continued her hobbies and interests spending over 25 years as chairman of the Ladies Auxillary bingo (FOE #3938) and also served as their past president. She was a lifetime member of Moose Lodge #499 Newark OH and post #2266 of Lehigh Acres, FL. Additionally a member of American Legion Post #323 of Lehigh Acres, FL and American Legion Post #85 of Newark, OH.
Catherine was an avid reader of romance and suspense novels. Her hobbies included crossword puzzles, bingo, watching classic movies and playing some slots. She was a loving friend, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and aunt. She was always willing to help and offer a hand to others. To know her was to love her.
She is survived by five children from a 20 year marriage to Thomas E. Mellars; Thomas C. (Kelly) Mellars of Syracuse, UT, Timothy Lee (Evelyn) Mellars of Newark, Robert T. (Shirley) Mellars of Newark, Tamara Lynn (Rich) Kincaid of Etna, and Terry S. (Pamela) Mellars of Pataskala; six grandchildren, Nicholas Mellars, Jamie (Casey) Daugherty, Courtney Mellars, Tara Prince, Jessica (Zachary) Roesch, and Scott Mellars; seven great grandchildren; three sisters, Blanche (Doug) Miller of Lehigh Acres, FL, Virginia Yancosek Skowvron of Washington, PA, and Sue Ann Preston (Bill) of Dublin, GA; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by stepmother, Mae Sims; stepfather, Walt Hayes; and husbands, William T. Brown and Frank S. Cooper.
Memorial contributions may be made to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr. #170, Columbus, OH 43231.
Visitation will be Friday, Nov 22nd from 11:00 AM- 1:00 PM at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark, where the funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM with Msgr. Paul Enke officiating. Burial will follow the service in Newark Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019