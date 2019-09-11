Services
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
59 N 5th Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9864
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
59 N 5th Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Colvin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine C. Colvin


1914 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine C. Colvin Obituary
Catherine C. Colvin

Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Catherine C. Colvin, age 104, of Newark will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service with Chaplain Justin Wyatt officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Catherine passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Flint Ridge Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, where she had been a resident.

She was born November 8, 1914 in Oak Hill, Ohio to the late John and Lizzy (Sprouse) Fox.

Catherine enjoyed working in her vegetable and flower gardens. She also liked to tend to her many house plants as well. She held a very strong Christian faith attending different revivals and churches, and was also a pet and animal lover.

She is survived by her daughter, Sondra L. Wollins; and a son, Louis P. Colvin, both of Newark.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, Louis Colvin; and son-in-law, Fred Wollins.

Family and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.

Memorial contributions may be made in Catherine's name to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.

Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and leave a message of condolence for the Colvin family.
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
Download Now