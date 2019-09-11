|
Catherine C. Colvin
Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Catherine C. Colvin, age 104, of Newark will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service with Chaplain Justin Wyatt officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Catherine passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Flint Ridge Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, where she had been a resident.
She was born November 8, 1914 in Oak Hill, Ohio to the late John and Lizzy (Sprouse) Fox.
Catherine enjoyed working in her vegetable and flower gardens. She also liked to tend to her many house plants as well. She held a very strong Christian faith attending different revivals and churches, and was also a pet and animal lover.
She is survived by her daughter, Sondra L. Wollins; and a son, Louis P. Colvin, both of Newark.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, Louis Colvin; and son-in-law, Fred Wollins.
Family and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.
Memorial contributions may be made in Catherine's name to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.
Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and leave a message of condolence for the Colvin family.
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 11, 2019