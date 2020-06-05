Or Copy this URL to Share

Catherine Parsley



1933-2020



Catherine (Katie) L. Parsley joined the Lord June 2nd, 2020. Proceeded in death by son Richard L. Parsley II, parents Harry and Pearl Lane, two brothers and two sisters.



Survived by Richard Parsley, and children Bob (Judy) McCallen, Sandy McCallen, Carla (Jim) Swick, Bruce McCallen, five grandchildren, four great grandchildren, four sisters and two brothers.



Celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.









