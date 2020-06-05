Catherine Parsley
Catherine Parsley

1933-2020

Catherine (Katie) L. Parsley joined the Lord June 2nd, 2020. Proceeded in death by son Richard L. Parsley II, parents Harry and Pearl Lane, two brothers and two sisters.

Survived by Richard Parsley, and children Bob (Judy) McCallen, Sandy McCallen, Carla (Jim) Swick, Bruce McCallen, five grandchildren, four great grandchildren, four sisters and two brothers.

Celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.




Published in Advocate from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
