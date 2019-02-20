|
Catherine S. Ridenbaugh
Columbus - Catherine S. Ridenbaugh, 70, Columbus, Ohio, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, February 16, 2019 in Kobacker House after a brave 3 year battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born February 19, 1948, in Newark, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Raymond A. and Mabel J. (Hagberg) Shoppell.
Cathy was a 1966 graduate of Newark Catholic High School. She received a B. A. in Sociology from the College of Mount St. Joseph, Cincinnati, Ohio, and a Master's Degree in Rehabilitation Counseling from Wright State University. She was a retired social worker, having worked as a Job Placement Specialist for Ohio Rehabilitation Services Commission. She was very active in various community and professional organizations, including the Board of the Ohio Rehabilitation Association.
Over the years, Cathy enjoyed traveling and also spending time with her many friends. She enjoyed attending Steel Guitar conventions and especially enjoyed her annual trips to The Hotel Breakers at Cedar Point, Sandusky, Ohio, and her beautiful Sanibel Island in Florida. In recent years, she liked spending time at her cottage at Catawba on Lake Erie. She also had a special interest in antiques.
Her greatest passion was for her "feline friends". During the years, she had many special cats as pets in her home, but also was very active in caring for numerous outdoor cats in her backyard through the feral cat program in Columbus.
Cathy is survived by cousins Tom Corso, Carol (Corso) and Walt Krueger, Richar (Routh) and Ken Reece, and Karen (Routh) and John Stephens; and John Burich and family. She is also survived by her "Baby" Bailey, her beloved cat.
The family will receive friends from 4-7pm on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, Ohio. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday February 23, 2019 at 10am.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Cathy's memory to Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Dr., Columbus, OH 43214 or to a . Your memories and words of comfort may be shared with Cathy's family at www.schoedinger.com.
The family would like to thank Cathy's many friends for all their support, with a special thank you to her devoted friend, Kathy Ritter. We would also like to thank the nurses and staff of Ohio Health Hospice and Kobacker House.
Published in the Advocate on Feb. 20, 2019