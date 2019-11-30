Services
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 344-6106
Resources
More Obituaries for Cathy Vogelmeier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cathy J. Vogelmeier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cathy J. Vogelmeier Obituary
Cathy J. Vogelmeier

Newark - Funeral services celebrating the life of Cathy J. Vogelmeier, 71, of Newark, will be held at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 7 P.M., Wednesday, December 4, 2019, with her first cousin, Bob Gyekis as celebrant. Friends and family may call at the funeral home from 4-7 P.M. prior to the service on Wednesday.

Cathy, a 1966 graduate of Newark High School, passed away at her home, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, after a very long and hard-fought battle with her third form of Cancer. She was born in Wheeling, West Virginia on November 2, 1948 to the late Robert W. and Grace E. (Bryson) Luikart.

Cathy worked for many years as the bookkeeper and accountant for Luikart Heating & Cooling, Inc., the family-owned business started by her parents more than 58 years ago. She was a long-time member of the 20th Century Club, enjoyed golfing, bowling, crafting, traveling (especially to Las Vegas), cheering on the Buckeyes, and playing cards with her many friends.

She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Tami (Paul) Chodak III; step-sons, Scott (Dana) Vogelmeier and Barry (Leslie) Vogelmeier; grandchildren, Jordan, Riley, Bailey, Kyle "Kyster", Adam, and Tyler; great-grandchildren, Blakely and Hilton; her sister, Judy Bradley; nieces and nephews; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Cathy was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Thomas (Huck) Vogelmeier.

Memorials in Cathy's name can be made to the Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Drive, Heath, Ohio 43056; or Camp O' Bannon, 9688 Butler Road NE, Newark Ohio 43055.

To share your memory of Cathy or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cathy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -