Cathy J. Vogelmeier
Newark - Funeral services celebrating the life of Cathy J. Vogelmeier, 71, of Newark, will be held at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 7 P.M., Wednesday, December 4, 2019, with her first cousin, Bob Gyekis as celebrant. Friends and family may call at the funeral home from 4-7 P.M. prior to the service on Wednesday.
Cathy, a 1966 graduate of Newark High School, passed away at her home, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, after a very long and hard-fought battle with her third form of Cancer. She was born in Wheeling, West Virginia on November 2, 1948 to the late Robert W. and Grace E. (Bryson) Luikart.
Cathy worked for many years as the bookkeeper and accountant for Luikart Heating & Cooling, Inc., the family-owned business started by her parents more than 58 years ago. She was a long-time member of the 20th Century Club, enjoyed golfing, bowling, crafting, traveling (especially to Las Vegas), cheering on the Buckeyes, and playing cards with her many friends.
She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Tami (Paul) Chodak III; step-sons, Scott (Dana) Vogelmeier and Barry (Leslie) Vogelmeier; grandchildren, Jordan, Riley, Bailey, Kyle "Kyster", Adam, and Tyler; great-grandchildren, Blakely and Hilton; her sister, Judy Bradley; nieces and nephews; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Cathy was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Thomas (Huck) Vogelmeier.
Memorials in Cathy's name can be made to the Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Drive, Heath, Ohio 43056; or Camp O' Bannon, 9688 Butler Road NE, Newark Ohio 43055.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019