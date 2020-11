Cathy Mae FrancisNewark - Cathy Mae Francis, age 51, of Newark, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Monday, November 9, 2020. Cathy was born May 9, 1969 in Newark, Ohio.A homemaker, Cathy enjoyed latch hook and loved to be a mother to everyone.She is survived by her loving husband, Arthur C. Francis; son, Raymond Francis; mother, Julia Ann (Rutter) Coon; step-son, Arthur C. Francis, Jr.; brothers, Dennis Coon and Donald Coon; sister, Peggy Jewell; four aunts, one uncle, two nieces and four great-nephews.She was preceded in death by her father, Jacob R. "Jake" Coon; sister, Pamela Coon; and brother-in-law, Ernie Jewell.At her request there will be no visitation or service observed.Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association Please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Cathy or to sign an online guest book.Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home is honored to care for Cathy and her family.