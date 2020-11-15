Cathy Mae Francis
Newark - Cathy Mae Francis, age 51, of Newark, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Monday, November 9, 2020. Cathy was born May 9, 1969 in Newark, Ohio.
A homemaker, Cathy enjoyed latch hook and loved to be a mother to everyone.
She is survived by her loving husband, Arthur C. Francis; son, Raymond Francis; mother, Julia Ann (Rutter) Coon; step-son, Arthur C. Francis, Jr.; brothers, Dennis Coon and Donald Coon; sister, Peggy Jewell; four aunts, one uncle, two nieces and four great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jacob R. "Jake" Coon; sister, Pamela Coon; and brother-in-law, Ernie Jewell.
At her request there will be no visitation or service observed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
