Cathy Sue Edgell
Newark - Cathy Sue Edgell, 72, of Newark passed away on May 7, 2020 at Hearth Brook in Newark. She was born on October 2, 1947 in Newark to the late R. Milton and Lucille L. (Thomas) Nethers.
Cathy graduated from Newark High School in 1965. She had worked for the Newark Air Force Base, Fashion Fair, Twin Fair, Hallmark and Foto Mat. She attended Second Presbyterian Church for many years. She enjoyed to go out to eat, travel, sleep, shop and visit with family and friends.
She is survived by her caregiver/cousin, Lois Lahmon of Granville; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Gerry (Tim) Edgell of KY, Joy (Ken) Gillette of VT, Pastor John Edgell of TX and Penny Edgell of MN; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie T. Edgell.
A private graveside service will be held at Newark Memorial Gardens.
Many, many, Thanks to the Hearth Brook staff and Brookdale Hospice staff, Dr. Lisa Karres, Dr. Catherine Chiodo, Dr. Hintsa Tewolde and Courtesy Ambulance staff for the exceptional care and love they gave Cathy.
Memorial contributions can be made to Brookdale Hospice, 450 Alkyre Run Dr., Suite 250, Westerville, OH, 43082 or Licking County Animal Shelter, 544 Dog Leg Rd., Heath, OH, 43056
Published in the Advocate from May 8 to May 9, 2020