Cecil M. Wilson
Cecil M. Wilson

NEWARK - A private graveside service for Cecil M. Wilson, 84, of Newark, will be held at Smith Chapel Cemetery, with Pastor Jim Addy officiating. A public Celebration of Life service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Newark, where military honors will be conducted by the Licking County Veterans Alliance. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday prior to the service at the church, 1000 Granville Rd. Newark, OH.

Cecil, a truck driver for B&L Motor Freight, passed away November 8, 2020, at Licking Memorial Hospital. He was born April 21, 1936, in Perry Township, Ohio, to the late Oliver Harold and Ruth (Wright) Wilson.

Cecil retired from the US Army and Ohio Army National Guard 1954-1981. He was a member of the American Legion Post 85 Newark 1980-1987, Post 74 Sebring, FL 1988, Post 69 Avon Park, Florida 1989-2008, and Post 85 Newark 2009-2020. He was also a member of South East Ohio Teamsters Retiree Assoc, 1955-1968 Civilian Tech OARNG-CFMS Newark, Ohio, and Teamsters Local 637 Zanesville, Ohio (B&L Motor Freight Newark), and past member of EAA Chapter 402 (V.P. 1975), Licking County Pilots Association, Cincinnati, Ohio Rotorcraft Club Chapter 40, Cherry Valley Motorcycle Club, and Soggy Bottom Blue Grass Bunch in Dade City, Florida 2002-2020.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Betty A. (Pettibone) Wilson; daughter, Stacy L. Rice of Newark; brother, Gilbert L. Wilson of Hanover; grandchildren, Tiffany Ann Rice of Newark and Tyler C. Messina of New Lexington, Ohio, and great-grandson, Parker A. Messina of Frazeysburg.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Wendy Faye Wilson; brothers, Orville D. Wilson, Donald O. Wilson, and Duane A. Wilson; sisters, Laura B. Moran and Elaine B. Mohney, and grandson, Nicholas A. Messina.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.








Published in Advocate from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
