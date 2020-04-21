|
Cecilia Hupp
Newark - Cecilia May Hupp, died peacefully on April 20, 2020 at her daughter Gerry's home, surrounded by her four daughters. She was born on May 25, 1922 in Newark, OH to the late Louis and Sadie (Cook) Hoffer.
She was a former member of Blessed Sacrament Church and was last employed by Holophane of Newark. She was a bowler and swimming instructor for the Red Cross Learn to Swim Program. She also enjoyed fishing, playing canasta, doing crafts, and was an avid Reds fan.
Surviving are four daughters, Geraldine Turner, Marsha McFarland, Marybeth (James) Fulton, and Sarah Ramsey, all of Newark, and a sister, Geraldine Hobbs of Powell. Grandchildren include, Ron Bachman, Brent Turner, Doug (Jennifer) Turner, Lisa Snider, Elizabeth Williams, James Fulton III, Zachary Fulton, Brandon (Corina) Ramsey, and Nathan Tobias. Great grandchildren include, Ashley and Courtney Turner, Nicholas Snider, Mallory and Mia Fulton, and Justis Williams. Great great grandchildren are Sofia and Luca Denny and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald (Bud) Hupp; daughter, Judith Mitchell; infant son, Ronald Thomas Hupp; two sisters, Leota Wiley and Grelda Ritchey; and two brothers, Lester Hoffer and Dick Hoffer.
The children, in honoring their mother's request, ask that no calling hours or services be observed. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Brucker Kishler Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements and interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020