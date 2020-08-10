Chad BonifieldFresno - Chad L. Bonifield, of Fresno, died Saturday morning on August 8, 2020 in Coshocton from injuries resulting from an automobile accident.Born February 6, 1966 in Zanesville. A son of Mary K. (Sentivany) Bonifield and the late Charles L. Bonifield. He graduated from Newark High School and Licking County JVS and retired from The Longaberger Company. Chad was a member of the Kemp Kustom Car Club and the NRA. He coached his daughter's soccer teams and Tri-Valley Boy 8th Grade Soccer Team. His passions were being a grandpa, hunting, fishing and participating in car shows.Surviving is his wife, Sherri (Smith) Bonifield, whom he married on June 19, 1988; two daughters, Alisha (Charles) Kirkpatrick of Hanover and Alizza (David) Burkholder of Oceanside, CA; two grandchildren, Renton Kirkpatrick, Mason Burkholder and one on the way; a brother, Dennis (Chrystal) Bonifield of Vine Grove, KY; two sisters, Melissa Minner of Newark and Melinda Story of Bon Aqua, TN; his furry companions, Browning and Hunter; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Don (Carolyn) Bennett; mother-in-law, Charlotte Dapice; his brother-in-law, Scott Smith and father-in-law, Ronald Smith.Friends and family may call from 12:00 p.m. till the time of service at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street, Dresden, OH 43821.Chad was allergic to flowers. The family has asked in lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, Post Office Box 101, Dresden, OH 43821 to help defray funeral expenses.