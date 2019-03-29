|
Chad McConaha
Buckeye Lake - Chad Robert McConaha, 46, of Buckeye Lake, passed away at his home on Sunday, March 24, 2019, from complications of heart surgery on March 23, 2019. Chad was a graduate of COTC in computer engineering.
He attended Newark H.S., and had been employed for Keurig/ Dr. Pepper in Columbus as their inventory coordinator for 15 years.
He loved reading, gaming, motorcycles plus collecting SiFi memorabilia. He was a down to earth person that we all loved very much.
He is survived by his loving family: Jane and Trent Wilson (his mother and step father), Jamie and Thomas Woodman (his sister and brother-in-law), Tristen McConaha (his son) Christoffer (Toni) Woodman (his nephew), Alexis and Madison Woodman (his nieces) Judy Haught (his aunt) plus many more aunts, uncles and friends.
A memorial gathering, celebrating Chad's life will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Hebron home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service; 108 N. 7th Street in Hebron.
In Chad's memory please dress casually and bring your favorite Chad story to share.
HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Hebron is honored to care for Chad and his family.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 29, 2019