Services
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Hebron
108 North 7th Street
Hebron, OH 43025
(740) 928-5391
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Hebron
108 North 7th Street
Hebron, OH 43025
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Chad McConaha
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chad McConaha


1972 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Chad McConaha Obituary
Chad McConaha

Buckeye Lake - Chad Robert McConaha, 46, of Buckeye Lake, passed away at his home on Sunday, March 24, 2019, from complications of heart surgery on March 23, 2019. Chad was a graduate of COTC in computer engineering.

He attended Newark H.S., and had been employed for Keurig/ Dr. Pepper in Columbus as their inventory coordinator for 15 years.

He loved reading, gaming, motorcycles plus collecting SiFi memorabilia. He was a down to earth person that we all loved very much.

He is survived by his loving family: Jane and Trent Wilson (his mother and step father), Jamie and Thomas Woodman (his sister and brother-in-law), Tristen McConaha (his son) Christoffer (Toni) Woodman (his nephew), Alexis and Madison Woodman (his nieces) Judy Haught (his aunt) plus many more aunts, uncles and friends.

A memorial gathering, celebrating Chad's life will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Hebron home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service; 108 N. 7th Street in Hebron.

In Chad's memory please dress casually and bring your favorite Chad story to share.

HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Hebron is honored to care for Chad and his family.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Hebron
Download Now