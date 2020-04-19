Services
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 344-6106
Charlene Ann Boehm

Newark - Private graveside funeral services celebrating the life of Charlene Ann Boehm, 88, of Newark, will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Newark, with Fr. Bob Penhallurick as celebrant.

Charlene, a 1949 graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School, died at The Inn at Chapel Grove on Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was born in Newark, Ohio on September 25, 1931, to the late Karl H. and Dorothy M. (Rhinehart) Boehm.

A graduate of Zanesville Nursing School, Charlene worked as an RN in the office of Dr. Koontz, and retired from Licking Memorial Hospital as the supervisor of infection control. She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church where she volunteered with the Ministry of Comfort, and established the Parish Health Ministry and "Blood Pressure Sundays", providing monthly blood pressure screenings for parishioners. Charlene was also a member of the 6th Street Neighborhood Watch Program.

Charlene is survived by her sister, Mary Lou (Charles) Dudley; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Charlene was preceded in death by her brothers, J. Thomas "Tom" Boehm and Karl (Dorothea) Boehm.

REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, is assisting the family with arrangements. The funeral home is accepting cards and tokens of sympathy for the Boehm family from those unable to attend services due to the current restrictions. Your condolences for the family and memories of Charlene can also be shared by visiting: www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
