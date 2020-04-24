|
|
Charles Boyd Ruh
Newark - Charles Boyd Ruh, 80 of Newark passed away April 22, 2020 at Newark Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born December 5, 1939 in Ashville, OH to the late Orville and Cora (White) Ruh.
Mr. Ruh worked as a Sales Manager for Bayer Pharmaceutical. He loved the Ohio State Buckeye's, playing golf and spending time with his beloved family.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Bonnie K. (Glass) Ruh; a son, Charles (Heather) Ruh of Newark; daughters, Krista Brown of Hilliard and Rebecca (Mike) Wilson of Heath; grandchildren, Katlyn (Dan) Ransberger, Brandon (Lauren) Wilson, Lyndsay (Tyler) Williams, Justin Ruh, Lexi Ruh, Carleigh Ruh, Laci Ruh and Cody Ruh; great grandchildren, Bennett and Charlie Wilson, Colten and Rylee Williams; a brother in-law and sister in-law, John (Cheri) Glass; nieces, Tricia (John) Coon and their children, Justin and Lauren, Shelley (Jerry) Reyome and their children, Gracie and Logan; additionally he is survived by his pups, Archie and Edith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Toole.
A private memorial will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation or the Licking County Humane Society.
VENSIL & CHUTE FUNERAL HOME -NEWARK CHAPEL is assisting with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020