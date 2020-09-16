Charles Craig "Chuck" Goebel
Newark - Charles Craig "Chuck" Goebel, age 74, of Newark, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Newark Care and Rehab. Charles was born February 14, 1946 in Toledo, Ohio to Brownlee W. and Anna Jane (Mackey) Goebel.
A veteran of the United States Navy, Chuck proudly served his country aboard the U.S.S Taylor (DD468). He was employed at the Newark Air Force Base for many years and retired from the Letterkenny Army Depot in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. Chuck loved to go on cruises.
He is survived by two daughters, Jennifer L. (Wilburn L.) Estep of Hebron and Michelle L. Kupay of Summerville, Alabama; grandchildren, Jesse L. Estep, Cassandra R. Hild, Paige M. Crawmer and Austin M. Estep; great-grandchildren, Paislee M. Crawmer and Jaxon S. Estep; sister, Cheryl A. Koeller of Eaton; brothers, Michael A. (Cynthia A.) Goebel and Gerald V. "Pete" Goebel, all of Ashtabula; step-mother, Barbara Ann Goebel; and many nieces and nephews.
At his request, Chuck's ashes will be scattered from a U.S. Naval ship in Hawaii.
