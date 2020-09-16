1/1
Charles Craig "Chuck" Goebel
1946 - 2020
Newark - Charles Craig "Chuck" Goebel, age 74, of Newark, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Newark Care and Rehab. Charles was born February 14, 1946 in Toledo, Ohio to Brownlee W. and Anna Jane (Mackey) Goebel.

A veteran of the United States Navy, Chuck proudly served his country aboard the U.S.S Taylor (DD468). He was employed at the Newark Air Force Base for many years and retired from the Letterkenny Army Depot in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. Chuck loved to go on cruises.

He is survived by two daughters, Jennifer L. (Wilburn L.) Estep of Hebron and Michelle L. Kupay of Summerville, Alabama; grandchildren, Jesse L. Estep, Cassandra R. Hild, Paige M. Crawmer and Austin M. Estep; great-grandchildren, Paislee M. Crawmer and Jaxon S. Estep; sister, Cheryl A. Koeller of Eaton; brothers, Michael A. (Cynthia A.) Goebel and Gerald V. "Pete" Goebel, all of Ashtabula; step-mother, Barbara Ann Goebel; and many nieces and nephews.

At his request, Chuck's ashes will be scattered from a U.S. Naval ship in Hawaii.

Please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Chuck or to sign an online guest book.

Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home is honored to care for Chuck and his family.








Published in Advocate from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9714
