Charles David "Chuck" Worstell



HEBRON - A funeral service celebrating the life of Charles David "Chuck" Worstell, 79, of Hebron, will be held at 1:00pm on Monday, June 17th at Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home with Pastor Brian Harkness officiating. Burial will take place at Newark Memorial Gardens. Friends may call from 12-1 p.m. on Monday, June 17th at the funeral home, 985 N 21st Street in Newark.



Chuck was born January 22nd, 1940 in Newark, Ohio to the late Gale and Harriett (Taylor) Worstell. He passed away on Friday, June 14th at Genesis Good Samaritan hospital surrounded by his family.



He leaves his wife of 58 years, Shirley Worstell; his son, David (Marcy) Worstell; his loving cat, Kitten; his grandsons, Tyler (Amanda) Worstell, Trent (Julia) Worstell, and Tory (Brittney) Worstell; his great grandchildren, Laney Worstell, Holden Worstell, Harper Worstell, and Ellery Worstell.



In his early years, Chuck enjoyed chasing the love of his life, Shirley, where they met at a local tavern. She described him as "handsome and oh boy could he dance". He had a passion for being outdoors where he taught his son how to work on cars and his grandsons to swim. You could find him at a pond or lake fishing or just simply mowing the lawn on his tractor. He was a fan of music, but most of all enjoyed playing his guitar for family to hear.



Chuck was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, then the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. He had a passion for car racing from his early years of dirt track racing, which lead to a love of NASCAR and Dale Earnhardt Jr. He had a love for his animals throughout the years, but most evident of all is his undeniable love for his family. You never left the house without a hug and a kiss goodbye!



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the , PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.



To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com. Published in the Advocate on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary