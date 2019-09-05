|
|
Charles E. Craycraft
Thornville - A funeral service celebrating the life of Charles E. Craycraft, 88, of Thornville, will be held on Thursday, September 5, at 11 a.m. at The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 1249 Hebron Road, Heath with Pastor Glen West officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Columbus, Ohio.
Charles was born in Holden, West Virginia on May 21, 1931 to the late Paul and Ettabea (Pene) Craycraft.
He passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Chestnut House in Newark, Ohio with his family at his side.
Charles was a good family man who was private, kind and caring. He enjoyed working in his vegetable and flower garden and was an avid guitar player. Attending bluegrass festivals and camping were a few of his favorite hobbies.
He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Helen M. (Tate) Craycraft, whom he married on April 9, 1953; two sons, Bill J. (Rayna) Craycraft and Kenneth E. Craycraft; a stepdaughter, Barbara (Rick) Curry; a sister, Geraldine Cooper; five grandchildren, Todd, Chris, Tim, Nick and Kim; and two great grandchildren, Koa and Cedar.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Charles E. "Eddie" Craycraft, Jr.; a brother, Paul D. Craycraft; and a sister, Shirley Wellman.
Family and friends may call on Thursday, September 5, from 9-11 a.m. at The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 1249 Hebron Road, Heath.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Charles to Generation Hospice, 26 Westmoor Avenue, Newark, Ohio 43055.
Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Craycraft family.
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 5, 2019