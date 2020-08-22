Charles E. McCloud
Johnstown - Charles Edward McCloud, age 87, of Johnstown, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020. He was born on September 23, 1932 to the late Marion and Gertrude (Dingess) McCloud in Logan, WV.
Private services will be held at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home and Chuck will be laid to rest at Newark Memorial Gardens.
Chuck proudly served his country as a member of the US Navy near the end of the Korean War. In his free time, he enjoyed woodworking and gardening, spending time with his beloved grandchildren, and dancing with his wife, Gloria.
Chuck is survived by his children, Keith (Kristin) McCloud of Granville and Katrina McCloud of Newark; grandchildren, Kristopher McCloud, Keenan McCloud, and Marisa Horsley; great grandchildren, Alyssa Ramey, Zane, Jaxsun, Kallee, and Kinlee McCloud and Elizabeth Horsley; a step grandchild, Kylee White; brother, Jerry McCloud; several nieces and nephews, and very special family Gary and Debbie McGirr and their daughters, Stacy and Kathy.
In addition to his parents, Chuck is preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Gloria (Mayo) McCloud; daughter, Kimberly Sue McCloud; and sister, Garnet Saunders.
