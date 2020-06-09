Charles E. Rowe
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles E. Rowe

Hebron - A Mass of Christian Burial for Charles E. Rowe, 51, of Hebron, will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 12, at St. Leonard Catholic Church, 57 Dorsey Mill Rd East, Heath, with Father William Hritsko, as celebrant. Friends may call at The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 1249 Hebron Road, Heath, on Thursday, June 11, from 4-7 p.m. Due to the continuing health emergency we request that visitors observe social distancing.

Charles passed on Monday, June 8, 2020 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. He was born December 24, 1968 in Maryland at Andrews Air Force Base. Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a online tribute and full obituary.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Crematory Service
1249 Hebron Rd
Heath, OH 43056
(740) 522-1010
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved