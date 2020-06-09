Charles E. Rowe
Hebron - A Mass of Christian Burial for Charles E. Rowe, 51, of Hebron, will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 12, at St. Leonard Catholic Church, 57 Dorsey Mill Rd East, Heath, with Father William Hritsko, as celebrant. Friends may call at The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 1249 Hebron Road, Heath, on Thursday, June 11, from 4-7 p.m. Due to the continuing health emergency we request that visitors observe social distancing.
Charles passed on Monday, June 8, 2020 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. He was born December 24, 1968 in Maryland at Andrews Air Force Base. Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a online tribute and full obituary.
Published in Advocate from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.