Services
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 344-6106
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Scaffide
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles E. Scaffide


1943 - 2020
Charles E. Scaffide Obituary
Charles E. Scaffide

Newark - Funeral services celebrating the life of Charles E. Scaffide, 76, of Newark, will be held at the Reed-Egan Funeral Home, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, February 4, 2020, with Fr. Anthony Lonzo as celebrant. Inurnment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Friends and family may call at the funeral for one hour prior to the service.

Charlie died at his home on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. He was born in Newark, Ohio on March 31, 1943, to the late Pete and Barbara (McLaughlin) Scaffide.

Charlie attended Newark High School and worked at several local factories, retiring from General Electric. He was an avid car enthusiast and enjoyed playing pool.

He is survived by his son, Charles Christopher Scaffide; step-mother, Rhoena Scaffide; sister, Eleanor M. "Ellie" Hedges; half-siblings, Darla Scaffide, Cathy McNabb, and Bobby Holtz; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by his siblings, Danny (Pearl) Scaffide and Mary Ellen Williams; and brother-in-law, Jan Hedges.

The family of Charlie would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Bennington and Dr. Mullins, and their staffs, for the level of care and concern given to Charlie over the last several years. To share your memory of Charlie or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
