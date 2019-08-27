|
Charles E. "Butch" Vickers
WAKATOMIKA - Charles E. "Butch" Vickers: The angels carried him home Saturday, August 24th. He was surrounded by his loving family. Charles was born January 31st, 1939, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of the late Donald & Evelyn (Pritchard) Vickers. He was a 1957 graduate of Jefferson High School, an Army veteran, and he retired after 32 years as a Maintenance Supervisor from Armco Coshocton Steel. Charles was a member of the Dresden Masonic Lodge and the Trinway United Methodist Church.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, and friends and was an accomplished wood worker. He had a quick wit and a continuous love of learning. Surviving are his wife Shirley (Curtis) Vickers of 60 years, 3 sons: Douglas (Pam) Vickers of Newark, Ohio; Brian (Julie) Vickers of Muscle Shoals, Alabama; Neal (Scott Lanning) Vickers of Westerville, Ohio; and one daughter Renee (Michael) Martin of Frazeysburg, Ohio.
Charles and Shirley have 10 grandchildren: Brittany, Trent, Jenna (Derek), Krista, Brandon, Chelsea, Nicholas, Bridgette, Erin, and Matthew; 2 great-grandchildren: Graham and Brooklyn; special friends of the family Crystal, Amanda, Chase and John. Also surviving are one brother Donald Vickers of Coshocton, and one brother-in-law Jack Black of Dresden; sisters-in-law Janet Vickers and Sharon Vickers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers: Dick Vickers and Pete Vickers, and 2 sisters: Ann Bower (husband Don Bower), and Judy Black, and sister-in-law Evelyn Vickers.
Private services for the immediate family will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Trinway United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 356, Trinway, Ohio 43842; or Genesis Hospice and Palliative Care, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio, 43701.
The Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home, 179 Granville Street, in Newark is honored to serve the Vickers family.
Published in the Advocate & Times Recorder on Aug. 27, 2019