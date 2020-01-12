|
|
Charles Edward Small
Buckeye Lake - A funeral service celebrating the life of Charles Edward "Chuck" Small, age 63, of Buckeye Lake, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, at the Hebron Chapel of Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service. Burial will follow in Kirkersville Cemetery.
Friends may call from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, at the funeral home, 108 North 7th Street in Hebron and also from 12-1 p.m. on Thursday prior to the service.
Chuck was born February 1, 1956 in Newark, Ohio to the late Robert and Betty Jean (Pangle) Small. He passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Newark.
Chuck was a self-employed mechanic. He enjoyed drag racing, watching NASCAR and his favorite teams were the Cleveland Browns and OSU Buckeyes.
He is survived by wife, Lori Angle Small; sons, Matt (Tara) Small of Newark and Charles Small of Hebron; daughters, Mary Sue Small of Buckeye Lake and Nicole (Eric) Preston; grandchildren, Autumn, Hailey, Mason, Joseph, Jackson, Aaleeyah, Dominic, Aiden, Donald and Kalie; brothers, Ron (Donna) Small of Heath, Don (Mary) Small of Corning, Bob Small (Kathy Smith) and Terry Small, all of Buckeye Lake; sisters, Millie (Lee) Patterson of Thornville, Margaret Small and Margarita "Rita" Small, both of Linnville; brothers-in-law, Russ Fogt of Buckeye Lake and Bill Goodwin of Linnville; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Grayson and Grace; and three sisters, Pamela Small, Regina Goodwin and Darla Fogt.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020