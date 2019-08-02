|
Charles "Tony" Franklin Pethtel, Sr.
Heath - A graveside service celebrating the life of Charles "Tony" Franklin Pethtel, Sr., age 85, of Heath, will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 5, at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Tony passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at The Inn at Chapel Grove. He was born March 27, 1934 to the late Frank C. and Ethel M. (Connor) Pethtel.
The father of eight children, Tony was a hard worker providing for his family. He worked at B & L Motor Freight as a Diesel Mechanic. He was a collector and enjoyed trains, fishing, cars, racing and camping. Tony was also a 32nd degree member of Newark Lodge F&AM #97.
He is survived by his seven sons, Charles Anthony (Chris) Pethtel of Georgia, Charles Franklin (Mary) Jr. of Newark, Timothy Gray (Cherie) Pethtel of Heath, Dennis Lee Pethtel of Heath, Tracy Allen (Barbara) Pethtel of Newark, Martin Edward (Lori) Pethtel of Newark, Dan D. (Shelley) Pethtel of Heath; a daughter, Kellie Joan (Mark) Stuller of Heath; seventeen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; a sister, Patricia Lawrence of Newark; and his precious dog, Hershey.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, whom he married on November 7, 1955, Dolores M. (Ayers) Pethtel (2010); and his three sisters, Dorothy Snedden, Mary Lou Lynn, and Janice Haines.
Family and friends may call on Sunday, August 4, from 2-5 p.m. at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark where a Masonic Service will be held at 1:30 p.m.
The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
