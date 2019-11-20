|
Charles H. "Chuck" Allen
Charles H. "Chuck" Allen, 53, of Heath, passed away on November 20, 2019 at the James Cancer Hospital in Columbus. He was born in Fairview Park, Ohio on March 25, 1966 to the late Steven K. and Charlene (Rinehart) Allen.
Prior to retirement, Chuck was a construction superintendent for many years. He was a member of the American Legion Post #85 in Newark. He enjoyed camping, carpentry and spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Jacki L. Allen, whom he married April 24, 1993; son, Dustin Mathew (Christina) Allen; brothers, Eric (Melissa) Allen and James (Arley) Allen; grandchildren, Gabriel, Aaron, Laycee, Nevaeh and Dustin Jr.; best friend, Robin Athey; one niece; three nephews and numerous cousins and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-mother, Rebecca.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Chuck to the James Cancer Hospital, 460 W. 10th Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43210.
