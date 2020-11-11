1/1
Charles Harry Ulrich
Charles Harry Ulrich

Newark - A graveside service celebrating the life of Charles Harry "Chuck" Ulrich, age 80, of Newark, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 13, at Cedar Hill Cemetery with Pastor Keith Sjostrand officiating. Military honors will be observed by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.

Charles was born December 29, 1939 in Willard, Ohio to the late Charles C. and Giesella (Fleishman) Ulrich. He passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at his home.

A veteran of the United States Army, Chuck faithfully served his country during the Vietnam Era. He retired from the Shelly Company after 40 years of service where he had been a truck driver. Chuck lived and breathed trucking and following his retirement he started a trucking business called Dumpster Dogg, hauling all kinds of things for people. He was a member of Christian Apostolic Church. Chuck was an outdoorsman and enjoyed cutting wood, fishing, and was very particular about caring for his yard. He was a wonderful husband, father, and friend to all.

Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Ursula (Stubenrauch) Ulrich; daughter, Christine (Robert) Newell of Hebron; son, Patrick Hall of Newark; grandsons, Zachary Newell and Clennie Hall; great-grandchildren, Tristan and Chloe Glover; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Eleanor R. Ulrich, Elsie G. Ulrich and Margaret I. Petty.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.

A memorial service for Chuck will be held at a later date at Christian Apostolic Church.

Please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Chuck or to sign an online guest book.

Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home is honored to care for Charles and his family.








Published in Advocate from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9714
