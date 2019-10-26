|
Charles Herbert "Herb" Koehler Jr.
Newark - Remembrance services celebrating the life of Charles Herbert "Herb" Koehler Jr., 81, of Newark, will be held at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 4-7 P.M., Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Inurnment services will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery at a later time.
Herb died at Arlington Care Center on Thursday, October 24, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Rochester, PA on September 25, 1938 to the late Charles H. Sr. and Mary (Zieman) Koehler. He was a graduate of Newark High School and earned his Juris Doctor degree from Northwestern University in 1963. He served his country in the Ohio Army National Guard from 1965 to 1969.
Herb devoted 50 years to the practice of law in Newark, and was an equally long-standing member of the Licking County Bar Association. He was also committed to public service and civil volunteerism, serving on Civil Service Commission, as well as the boards for Par Excellence Academy, the , and the Licking County Alcoholism Prevention Program. He was a proud German and a lifelong member of the Newark Männerchor.
Herb was an unrivaled gourmet, and especially enjoyed treating friends and family to his feats of gastronomical delight, both traditional and experimental. He was an avid golfer, never taking himself too seriously on, or off, the links.
He will be remembered by all for his honesty, work ethic, sense of humor, and wisdom, qualities which his children sincerely hope they have inherited.
Herb is survived by his wife of 50 years, Elizabeth (Cousino) Koehler; children, Catherine (Tim) Austin, Elizabeth Brown, Lawrence Brown, Charles Herbert "Herb" (Nicole) Koehler III and Jane Alyse (Mark) Hatfield; grandchildren Sarah (David Allen-Williams), Charles (Jessica) Braunbeck, Charles Koehler, Evelyn Koehler, Wil Hatfield, and Amelia Hatfield.
In addition to his parents, Herb was preceded in death by his grandson, Andrew Hull; and an infant sister.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Herb's name be made to a cause very dear to his heart; Par Excellence Academy, 1350 Granville Rd., Newark, OH 43055.
