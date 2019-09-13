|
Rev. Dr. Charles J. Dougherty
Easley, SC - Rev. Dr. Charles James Dougherty ("Dr. D") of Easley, SC passed on to be with the Lord on September 8th, 2019 at Greenville Memorial Hospital. He was 90 years old.
He was born in Catasauqua, Pennsylvania on July 20, 1929 to James and Sophie (MacNamara) Dougherty in the home in which he was raised.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Nancy Gedge Dougherty; two daughters, Lynn Dougherty Warner (Randy), Deb Dougherty Phillips (Jerry); four grandchildren, Jodi Warner Hughes (Ryan), Jessica Warner Gonzalez (Bo), Kate Phillips (Dick Ward) and Andrew Phillips; two great grandchildren, Mason Hughes and Maddox Hughes.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Jean Dougherty Chopp.
Charles graduated from Catasauqua High School in 1947; received his BA from Grove City College in Grove City, PA in 1951; a Masters of Divinity from Princeton Theological Seminary in 1954; and an honorary Doctor of Divinity from Grove City College in 1979.
He was ordained into the Christian Ministry (Presbyterian Church USA) at his home church in Catasauqua, Pennsylvania on June 2, 1954 and began his ministry as an Assistant Pastor at Hollis Presbyterian in Queens, New York. He served as a Senior Pastor at Mattituck Presbyterian Church in Mattituck, New York; Associate Pastor at First Presbyterian Church Chillicothe Ohio; Senior Pastor at Second Presbyterian Church in Newark, Ohio; and Senior Pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Libertyville, Illinois where he was named Pastor Emeritus.
Dr. Dougherty was a Rotarian for over 38 years and a Paul Harris Fellow.
He retired in July of 1995, but remained active in ministry throughout his retirement. He did pulpit supply work for area churches in South Carolina and conducted retreats and speaking engagements on the Healing Power of Humor throughout the country. He also served as an interim minister at Seneca Presbyterian Church and Westminster Presbyterian Church in Westminster. Dr. Dougherty served on the Board and was President of the Historic Old Pickens Foundation to preserve the Old Pickens Presbyterian Church. Dr. Dougherty and his wife Nancy moved to Foothills Presbyterian Retirement Community in Easley, SC in 2017 where he continued his ministry through Bible studies, preaching, and through his "Thoughts for Life" on Facebook.
Dr. Dougherty lived his faith in God in all that he did and he will be greatly missed.
A memorial service for Rev. Dr. Dougherty will be held on Saturday, September 21st, at 2pm in the Chapel at Foothills Presbyterian Retirement Community in Easley, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Foothills Presbyterian Retirement Community (205 Bud Nalley Dr., Easley, SC 29642) or Westminster Presbyterian Church (204 N Isundega St., Westminster, SC 29693), marked "Dr. D Memorial Fund".
Condolences may be expressed online at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road, Easley, SC which is assisting the family.
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 13, 2019