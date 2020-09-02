Charles Jacks, Sr
Newark - Charles K. Jacks, Sr, age 78, of Newark, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. He was born on January 5, 1942 to the late Harley Jacks and Roberta (Kennedy) Knepper in Pickerington, OH.
Private services will be held through Brucker Kishler Funeral Home and Charles will be laid to rest at Newark Memorial Gardens.
Charles graduated from Lakewood High School in 1961. He retired from Dan Dee Potato Chips after over 30 years of service. He later owned his own company, Jacks Distributing, selling beef jerky and nuts. Charles was a long-time member of the Apostolic Temple in Newark, OH
Charles is survived by his children, Charles (Penny) Jacks, Jr and Angela (Dale) Hindel; grandchildren, Desiree (Dan), Brandy (Kyle), Meghan (James), Marissa (David), Brandon (Erika) and Marcie (Trent); 7 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren, with one more on the way; siblings, Harley "Jackie" (Shirley) Jacks, Jr, Sam (Rhonda) Jacks, and Jeannie (Jim) Armentrout; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Charles is preceded in death by his wife, Betty (Farley) Jacks.
