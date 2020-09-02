1/1
Charles Jacks Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Jacks, Sr

Newark - Charles K. Jacks, Sr, age 78, of Newark, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. He was born on January 5, 1942 to the late Harley Jacks and Roberta (Kennedy) Knepper in Pickerington, OH.

Private services will be held through Brucker Kishler Funeral Home and Charles will be laid to rest at Newark Memorial Gardens.

Charles graduated from Lakewood High School in 1961. He retired from Dan Dee Potato Chips after over 30 years of service. He later owned his own company, Jacks Distributing, selling beef jerky and nuts. Charles was a long-time member of the Apostolic Temple in Newark, OH

Charles is survived by his children, Charles (Penny) Jacks, Jr and Angela (Dale) Hindel; grandchildren, Desiree (Dan), Brandy (Kyle), Meghan (James), Marissa (David), Brandon (Erika) and Marcie (Trent); 7 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren, with one more on the way; siblings, Harley "Jackie" (Shirley) Jacks, Jr, Sam (Rhonda) Jacks, and Jeannie (Jim) Armentrout; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Charles is preceded in death by his wife, Betty (Farley) Jacks.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved