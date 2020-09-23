1/1
Charles "Chuck" Jackson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles "Chuck" Jackson

Pataskala - Chuck Jackson, age 55, passed away unexpectedly in June.

Chuck was many things: Sensei of Pataskala Martial Arts; owner of a special effects studio and production company; engineer; talented artist, writer, and teacher; army vet; and a very busy guy.

In the midst of all that he also managed to be an amazing husband and father. He is survived by his wife Tammy, and two sons Chase and Kaelin.

Full obituary and condolences at www.pataskalamartialarts.com.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Sep. 23 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved