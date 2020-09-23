Charles "Chuck" Jackson
Pataskala - Chuck Jackson, age 55, passed away unexpectedly in June.
Chuck was many things: Sensei of Pataskala Martial Arts; owner of a special effects studio and production company; engineer; talented artist, writer, and teacher; army vet; and a very busy guy.
In the midst of all that he also managed to be an amazing husband and father. He is survived by his wife Tammy, and two sons Chase and Kaelin.
Full obituary and condolences at www.pataskalamartialarts.com
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.