Charles L. Deeds
Dover - Charles L. Deeds, 85, of Dover, Ohio, died Thursday, February 21, 2019, in his home following a period of declining health.
Charlie was a family man and businessman. He was married for 63 years to the love of his life, Virginia (Williams) Deeds.
In addition to Virginia, Charlie is survived by his four children, Melinda S. Deeds, Ginger D. (David) Giesen, C. Jason (Erin) Deeds, and Stephanie D. (fiancé, Rob Stewart) Sanda; 11 grandchildren including William (Sarah) Giesen, Taylor (Tyler) Scofield, Kathleen (fiancé, Dennis Holowaty) Deeds, Claire (fiancé, Kellen Blomquist) Giesen, Charles J. Deeds, Thomas Giesen, Megan Deeds, Mary Deeds, Abigail Sanda, Chase Sanda, and Bridget Deeds; 2 great-grandsons, Jayden and Brooks Giesen; his sister, Joan Mortimer of Zanesville; his brother-in-law, Ted (Connie) Williams and sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Deeds; son-in-law, Joseph Sanda; and, among others, a special friend and brother-in-law, Ken Mortimer.
Born January 8, 1934, in Zanesville, Ohio, Charlie was the son of the late Edward Lemoine and Fannie (Uher) Deeds. He graduated from Newark High School in 1952, where he excelled academically, on the track and playing basketball. He was named Second Team All Ohio his Senior year. He received his Bachelor's Degree in 1956 from Baldwin-Wallace University, where he was a member of the Men's National Honor Society, Omicron Delta Kappa, and Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. He played on the Tri-State All Star Basketball team in 1954, and was featured in the l955-56 edition of Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities.
Following his graduation, he continued graduate studies at The Ohio State University, and began his career in management with the Newark, Ohio, and Barrington, New Jersey, plants of the Owens Corning Fiberglass Corporation. In 1961, Charlie began his 16-year tenure as executive vice-president of Snyder Manufacturing Company, Inc. in New Philadelphia, and, in 1977, accepted the position of president of Zimmer Patient Care Division of New Philadelphia, Dover, and Statesville, NC, which he held until his retirement in l997.
Charlie was devoted to the betterment of his community, a commitment that was honored as he was inducted into the Tuscarawas County Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame in l996, received the Vic Marsh Award from the United Way in l999, and the Helping Hands Award from the Rainbow Connection in 2000. He was also recognized by Baldwin-Wallace University with an honorary Doctorate in Business degree in May, 2000.
During his lifetime Charlie was a member of numerous organizations, including the Frazeysburg Lodge F. & A.M., since 1955; Tuscarawas County Personnel Association; Fraternal Order of Police Auxiliary; and the Tuscarawas County Chamber of Commerce. He was a member of the Dover First United Methodist Church where he served on the Board of Trustees.
Charlie also served as: Trustee, Tuscarawas County CIC (1970-2000); Trustee, Union Hospital (1973-2005); Director, Bank One of Dover (1974-2006); Trustee, Baldwin-Wallace University (1983-2000) and Chairman, Baldwin-Wallace University National Alumni (1998-1999); member, Dean's Advisory Board, School of Business, Kent State University (1984-2014); member, Board of Directors, Tuscarawas County YMCA (1972-1974, 1999-2000); member, Board of Trustees, Tuscarawas County YMCA (1984-1988, 1991-1995); member, Foundation for the Future Committee for Dover City Schools (1991-1992); member, Dover Mayor's Citizens Advisory Committee (1992-1993); Co-chairman, Union Hospital Building Expansion Campaign (1992); member, Union Hospital Building Fund Committee (2005); Tuscarawas County Chairman, Safety Campaign for the Division of Safety and Hygiene of the State of Ohio (1963); Tuscarawas County Finance Committee Chairman, Children's Hospital of Columbus (1964); Tuscarawas County Alumni Gifts Chairman, Baldwin Wallace University (1964-1984); President, Dover City Council (1968-1969); Arbitrator, Dover School Board/Dover Education Association (1971); Manager, five successful Dover mayoral campaigns ( 1972-1988); Finance Chairman, Tuscarawas County Joint Vocational School Campaign (1974); member, Citizens' Advisory Council for the Mental Health Center (1975); Finance Chairman, Tuscarawas County Boy Scouts of America (1984); President, Union Country Club (1985); Chairman, County Study Committee on Taxation (1986); member, Kent State University, Tuscarawas Board Foundation (2008-2013); and Chairman, Capital Campaign for a new building, Salvation Army (2007).
Charlie loved life. He very much appreciated his family, many colleagues, friends, and his Labrador Retrievers. He enjoyed spending time on the farm, history, and analysis. He was generous, fun-loving, wise and sincere.
The community is invited to visit with one another and Charlie's family in the Geib Funeral Center, 5600 N. Wooster Ave., Dover, Ohio 44622, on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 5 to 9 p.m. A funeral service celebrating Charlie's life, Pastor Dave St. Aubin officiating, will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019. The service will begin at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service. Both will take place in Dover's First United Methodist Church. Inurnment will follow in Dover Burial Park.
Memorial contributions in Charlie's memory may be directed to the Dover First United Methodist Church, 1725 N. Wooster, Ave., Dover, Ohio 44622.
To sign the online guest book and express condolences, please visit the funeral home website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in the Times Recorder & Advocate on Feb. 24, 2019
