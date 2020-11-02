Charles Leroy Carter



Arcadia, FL - Charles Leroy Carter, 80, of Arcadia, Florida, died on October 30, 2020 at his home. He was born in Newark, Ohio on August 6, 1940. He moved to DeSoto County, Florida from Somerset, Ohio in 1999. Charles had been employed with American National Can in Mount Vernon, Ohio as an extruder operator.



He was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Carter. Survivors include his wife, Mamie Carter of Arcadia, FL; son, Charles L. Carter, II of Frazeyburg, OH; daughter, Christina D. Withrow (Charles) of Thornville, OH; brother, Larry Carter of Millersport, OH; grandchildren, Charles Carter III and Jessica Carter; and great-grandchildren, Colton, Aubree, Dax, Caleb, and Shallyn.



Robarts Family Funeral Home, Wauchula, FL









