Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC 28560
(252) 637-3181
Charles Luckeydoo
Charles Lewis Luckeydoo Obituary
Charles Lewis Luckeydoo

New Bern - Charles Lewis Luckeydoo 67, of New Bern died March 14, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Luckeydoo; children, Carrie Ann, Jennifer and Tina; step children, Zackery and Traycee; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; brothers, Stephen Luckeydoo and Tim Luckeydoo; sisters, Sandy Baker and Merrion Kidwell, and very special sister in-law, Carol Luckeydoo.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Luckeydoo family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 16, 2019
