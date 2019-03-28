|
|
Charles Lewis Luckeydoo
New Bern, NC - Charles Lewis Luckeydoo 67 of New Bern NC died March 14, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Linda Luckeydoo; Children, Carrie Ann, Jennifer and Tina; Step Children, Zackery and Traycee; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; Brothers, Stephen Luckeydoo and Tim Luckeydoo, sister, Sandy Baker and Marrion Kidwell; Special Sister in law Carol Luckeydoo, nephew John Luckeydoo Jr, niece Misty Santoiemma.
A graveside service will be held at Wilson Cemetery at 3:00 PM on Friday March 29, 2019.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 28, 2019