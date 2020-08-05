1/
Charles "Doug" McKnight
1940 - 2020
Newark

Charles "Doug" McKnight, age 79, of Newark, passed away on July 31, 2020 at The Laurels of Heath.

He was born on September 17, 1940 in Bladensburg and was the son to the late Charles H. McKnight and Lela Florence (Norris) Sayotovich.

Doug was a former Assistant Chief and Vol. Firefighter with Newark Township for over 25 years.

Doug is survived by his daughter, Lori Moore of Newark, three grandchildren, Griffen, Sidney and Grady Moore; a brother, Michael McKnight; step-son, Jake Dice; and his dogs, Coco, Grizzly and D.O.G.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Bruce and Jerry McKnight; sisters, Charlotte Conners and Kay Bishop.

The family will observe a private burial in Bladensburg Cemetery.
The Lasater Funeral Home is handling the services for the family.

The family would like to thank The Laurels of Heath for the care and compassion they provided Doug during his stay.

To express a condolence or to share a memory with the family, please visit www.lasaterfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Advocate on Aug. 5, 2020.
