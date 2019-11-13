|
Charles "Bud" Morgan, Jr.
NEWARK - Bud Morgan passed away November 10, 2019 at Newark Care and Rehabilitation. He was born May 19, 1933 to the late Charles and Myrtle (Adams) Morgan, Sr. He was a season ticket holder for Newark High School basketball and OSU football and basketball for many years. He loved his mother's date roll and his little sister, Martha, whom he babied until the end. Oh, and how he loved his 1967 fastback maroon Corvette. "It was flat out fast."
Bud graduated from Newark High School in 1951. He was honored to serve his country in the United States Army, being honorably discharged May 9, 1955. Bud was the proud general manager of SOHIO at 4th and Main until the station closed. He then went on to kill pests throughout central Ohio with Michael. He helped everyone build their homes and make their dreams come true. He was a true gentleman. Bud was a member of the Newark Bowling Hall of Fame. He had many friends with whom he traveled the country to bowling tournaments.
Bud is survived by his sister Martha and her daughters, Lola, Mary, Carla, and Annia. His wife's children, Susan (David) Price and Joe (Tiffany) McLaughlin; grandchildren, Leslie (Benji) Oakley, Amy (Ty) Cunningham, and Lyndsay and Erin McLaughlin; and great grandchildren, Sylas, Theo, and Nora.
In addition to his parents, Bud was proceeded in death by his wife Louise, sister Mary Jane Axline, brother-in-law Carl Stewart, Sr., nephew Carl Stewart, Jr., and niece Karen Stewart.
There will be a graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday at Wilson Cemetery, where military honors will be conducted by the Licking County Veterans Alliance. No calling hours will be observed because Uncle Bud didn't want them, and he deserved to get what he wanted. ALWAYS.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019