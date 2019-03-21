Charles "Gene" Quick Sr.



Newark - Charles "Gene" Quick Sr, 86, of Newark, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Licking Memorial Hospital. He was born November 15, 1932 in Burnwell, KY to the late John and Daisy (McCoy) Quick.



Gene retired from Owens Corning after 39 years of service. He was proud of his heritage as a decedent of the real McCoy's. Gene enjoyed OSU football, watching outdoor and nature shows, mushroom hunting, and watching his garden and grandchildren grow.



He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dorothy; two sons, Charles Quick Jr. (Linda) and Harold Quick; three daughters, Barb Hurley (Jim), Marsha Spung (Todd), and Brenda Rupe (Steve); 11 grandchildren, Mike Robinson (Jenny), Brittney Quick, Leah Solis (Steven), Nick Robinson (Shantelle), Josh Spung (Amber), Amy Harris (Johnny), Derek Quick, Brooke Wheeler (Jordan), Tiffany Nethers (Alex), Meghan Shaw (Evan), and Natalie Freeman (Trey); seven great grandchildren, Jared and Ava Robinson, Amelia and Peyton Robinson, Mira Quick, Harper Wheeler, and Daniel Solis; three sisters, Betty Kirk, Wilma Mallory, and Helen Peace; sister-in-law, Irene Quick; and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Dick Quick; and two sisters, Bernice Karrickhoff and Mable Quick.



Visitation will be Friday from 4-8 PM at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark, where the funeral service will be Saturday at 10:00 AM with Pastor Lisa Willey officiating. Burial will follow the service in Cedar Hill Cemetery.



Published in the Advocate on Mar. 21, 2019