Charles "Chuck" R. Stafford
Utica - A funeral service for Charles "Chuck" R. Stafford, 55 of Utica, will be held at 11:00 am, April 13, 2019 at Bladensburg Church of Christ, 3817 McLarnan Rd., Bladensburg with Ben McKinstry officiating.
Friends may call 4:00-8:00 pm, Friday, April 12, 2019 at Bladensburg Church of Christ.
Chuck passed away April 8, 2019 at Knox Community Hospital, Mt. Vernon.. He was born April 11, 1963 in Newark to the late Robert and Marie (Baker) Stafford.
Chuck was a loving and devoted husband, father and papa. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming and spending time with his family down at the barn. He was a 4-H Advisor for many years and a member of Amvets Post 95, Mt. Vernon, Morgan Center Grange and Pheasants Forever.
He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Kathy Stafford; sons and daughters-in-law, Ken and Jennifer Stafford of Mt. Vernon, Chris and Amber Stafford of Utica; daughter, Kate Stafford of Utica; grandchildren, Sabriel, Dakota, Kylee and Charlie Stafford; siblings, Barb (Rick) Lanthorn, Nancy (Tony) Diaz, Bob (Jamie) Stafford, Brian (Amy) Stafford, Mike, Steve, Tim and Debbie Wires, many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his loving Baker and Stafford grandparents, special aunts and uncles and sister, Tammy Wires.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite outdoor conservation organization or Veterans group.
Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N Main St., Utica is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 10, 2019