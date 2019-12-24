|
|
Charles Robert Warthen
Sacramento, CA - (1931 - 2019)
Charlie Warthen has passed away in Sacramento, CA where he lived near his children and grandchildren. Born in Newark to Charles Harlon Warthen and Emelia Irene Faux Warthen, he graduated from Newark High School in 1950. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1950 to 1954. Upon receiving his BA from Ohio State University in 1962, Charlie earned a Masters in Mathematics from Highlands University in New Mexico in 1964. He taught as a math and science teacher at El Camino High School in Oceanside, California from 1964 to 1995. He is survived by his two children and six grandchildren. He will be interred at the Wilson Cemetery in Newark.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019