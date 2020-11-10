1/1
Charles Snyder
Charles Snyder

Pataskala - Charles Edward Snyder, age 83, went to be with the Lord in his Pataskala residence on November 9, 2020.

Charles is survived by his wife Judy Snyder of Pataskala, his daughter Carolyn (Randy) Dennis of Murray City, his son John Snyder of Newark, Stepson John (Barb) Foor, Jeff (Traci) Foor, Sonya (Richard) and stepdaughter, Sara Foor. Sisters Mary Withem and Anna May Snyder. Grandchildren Mark Snyder, Josh Snyder, Randy and Jessica Dennis, Amanda Dennis, Austin Smith, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his late wife Lillian Snyder, parents Carl and Bonnie Snyder, Stepson Jimmy Foor, Siblings Clifford Snyder, Glenn Roy Snyder, Leo Snyder, and Ilene Robson.

Charles was born on March 8, 1937 in his Murray City residence to parents Carl and Bonnie Snyder. He graduated from Murray City School District in 1955. As a young adult, Charles served for the United States Army where he performed duties in Germany.

He later was employed and retired from Kaiser Aluminum Fabricated Products. Charles was a great family man and a loving father who made his life mission to serve the Lord. He was an active member of Impact City Church where he participated in small groups and weekly services. Charles enjoyed sharing the gospel and spreading God's word. His family and friends will always remember his contagious laugh, humorous jokes, and the love that he had for Jesus.

Calling hours will be Friday, November 13, 2020 from 11-1 PM followed by a funeral at 1:00 PM at The Impact City Church. Pastor Bob of the Impact City Church will officiate. Close family and friends are welcome to celebrate Charles' life. The family would like to thank all that have prayed, reached out, and showed support during this difficult time.

Flowers and cards can be sent to Impact City Church at 8577 Watkins Rd SW Etna, OH 43062.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com






Published in Advocate from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
