Charles "Kelly" Starr
Lexington - Charles "Kelly" Starr, age 92, passed in Lexington, OH on March 22, 2019. Born in Summit Station, OH on August 30, 1926.
Kelly graduated from Summit Station High School in 1944, and attended The Ohio State University. A proud Veteran, he served in the Navy during World War II and the Korean Conflict. He made a career managing the Starr Pure Oil Gas Station at the corner of Route 16 East and Summit Road and was the co-owner of Capitol Realty Company. He lived his latter years in Newark, OH.
Kelly is remembered fondly by his family and friends as intelligent, free thinker, true individual, patriotic, great whistler, and a really great guy! Kelly never knew a stranger and could carry on with anyone like an old friend. Every morning he sat with his straw hat, bath robe, cup of coffee, newspaper, and between the crossword puzzle and a game of solitaire, he'd judge how his day was going to go! His laugh and penchant for story-telling, will be greatly missed. He also attended funerals, whether he knew the person or not - if he read it and it sounded interesting or he felt no one would be there...or everyone would be there...he went!
Preceded in death by parents C. Wellington and Mary (Wheatley) Starr, sister Mary Evelyn (Maurice) Cahill, brother Harry Starr, and son Steven Starr.
Survived by loving and patient wife of 68 years, Donna (Chapin) Starr; daughter, Brenda (Darrell) Starr-Jude; son, Timothy Starr; sister, Mamie Chesser (William); sister-in-law, Margie Starr; grandchildren, Laura and Christopher Estandia, Chase (Hannah) Starr, Joseph (Aubree) Jude, Nathaniel (Julia) Jude, Rebecca (Ben) Newmeyer; and 7 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mid-Ohio Guardianship Services Inc. A special thank you for the care given by Lexington Court Staff.
Visitation 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1051 Waggoner Rd., Reynoldsburg followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 26, 2019