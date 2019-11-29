Services
Law-Baker Funeral Home - Utica
34 North Main St.
Utica, OH 43080
740-892-2141
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Marston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles W. Marston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles W. Marston Obituary
Charles W. Marston

Utica - Charles W. Marston, 85 of Utica passed away November 27, 2019 at Selma Markowitz Center of Hospice of Central Ohio, Newark.

He was born October 4, 1934 in St. Louisville to the late Glenn and Bessie (Berger) Marston.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His family was the most important thing in his life. Charles retired from Owens Corning after 37 years of service.

He is survived by his son, Charles (Grace) Marston, II of Utica; daughter, Tawney (Dave) Johnson of Mt. Vernon; grandchildren, Chas (Jenny), Eric (Shelley), Megan Marston, Michael (Micheala) Johnson, Holly Johnson (Thomas Hawk), Denda Howard; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Rylee, Rhett, Alexis Marston, Owen and Emerson Johnson, Cayden, Layne and Tyler; brother, Max (Betty) Marston; sister, Michelle Marston; sisters-in-law, Jerry and Carol Marston; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, William and Linda Hall; many nieces and nephews; good friend, Dave "Gov" Rhoads and Gary Conley "The Watch Dog".

He is preceded in death by the love of his life, wife of 64 years, Shirley R. (Hall) Marston who passed away March 6, 2019; brothers, Larry, Gene and Wendell; sister and brother-in-law, Sherrie and William McCann.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Central Ohio, Davita, Kindred Home Health, LMH and Utica EMS for the kindness and care they provided.

No public service will be held.

To sign an online guest book, visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com.

Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N Main St., Utica is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -