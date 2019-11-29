|
Charles W. Marston
Utica - Charles W. Marston, 85 of Utica passed away November 27, 2019 at Selma Markowitz Center of Hospice of Central Ohio, Newark.
He was born October 4, 1934 in St. Louisville to the late Glenn and Bessie (Berger) Marston.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His family was the most important thing in his life. Charles retired from Owens Corning after 37 years of service.
He is survived by his son, Charles (Grace) Marston, II of Utica; daughter, Tawney (Dave) Johnson of Mt. Vernon; grandchildren, Chas (Jenny), Eric (Shelley), Megan Marston, Michael (Micheala) Johnson, Holly Johnson (Thomas Hawk), Denda Howard; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Rylee, Rhett, Alexis Marston, Owen and Emerson Johnson, Cayden, Layne and Tyler; brother, Max (Betty) Marston; sister, Michelle Marston; sisters-in-law, Jerry and Carol Marston; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, William and Linda Hall; many nieces and nephews; good friend, Dave "Gov" Rhoads and Gary Conley "The Watch Dog".
He is preceded in death by the love of his life, wife of 64 years, Shirley R. (Hall) Marston who passed away March 6, 2019; brothers, Larry, Gene and Wendell; sister and brother-in-law, Sherrie and William McCann.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Central Ohio, Davita, Kindred Home Health, LMH and Utica EMS for the kindness and care they provided.
No public service will be held.
To sign an online guest book, visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com.
Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N Main St., Utica is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019