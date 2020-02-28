|
Charles W. "Bill" Pierpont
Newark - A memorial service for Charles W. "Bill" Pierpont, 83 of Newark, will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main St., Utica with Pastor Bob Simpson officiating.
Friends may call 1:00-3:00 p.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the funeral home.
Bill passed away at Selma Markowitz Center February 27, 2020. He was born June 22, 1936 in Newark to the late Kenneth D. and Grace G. (Sasser) Pierpont.
He retired from Kaiser Aluminum after 36 years and worked at Centenary United Methodist Church in Granville for 16 years. Bill enjoyed going on mission trips to help build churches.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca (Powers) Pierpont; daughters and sons-in-law, Dianna and Doug Sands, Beth Harris, Lisa and Tom Hommrich, Pam Smart, Brenda Murphy and Linda Murphy; step-children, Tiffany and Timothy; brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Jane Pierpont; grandchildren, Lesleigh Bruton, Kaleigh Michalko, Michael Harris, Samuel and Joseph Hommrich and Trevor Smart; great-granddaughter, Sasha.
He is preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Marlene (Winegardner) Pierpont; second wife, Billie J. (Smith) Pierpont; son-in-law, Glenn Harris; sister, Ann Eckhart.
Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N Main St., Utica is assisting the family with arrangements..
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020