Charles William "Bill" Porter
Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Charles William "Bill" Porter, age 91, of Newark, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 2, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, Newark, with Pastor Gary Kirkpatrick, officiating. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park.
Bill passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his caring family. He was born October 6, 1928 in Brownsville, Ohio to the late Bertram and Mary (Lampton) Porter.
Bill was one of the kindest and gentlest souls one could ever meet. He loved fishing at Burr Oak State Park, and deer and rabbit hunting in Pennsylvania. He was a member of Jackson Masonic Lodge #85 F & AM and the Brownsville United Methodist Church. Bill had previously worked at Kaiser Aluminum for 38 years before retiring.
Bill was a "Jack of all trades" fixing everything that needed to be fixed, even building homes for several family members. He also enjoyed golfing and was a very talented woodworker. He carried on the family tradition of hunting on Thanksgiving morning. Bill deeply loved his family and was affectionately called "Grandpa Bill" by his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Betty J. Porter, whom he married on December 20, 1948; two daughters, Shirley (David) Coakley and Linda (James) Lawrence; grandchildren, Wendy McLoughlin (Kyle) Dinan, Paul (Jason) McLoughlin, Greg (Drew) Lawrence and Misty Lawrence; great-grandchildren, Jakeb Dinan, Parker Dinan, Carter Dinan, Kiernan Rock and June Rock.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Ted (Loraine) Porter, Robert (Sissy) Porter, Paul (Ruby) Porter, Carl (Jeanne) Porter and Tommy Porter; a sister, Jean (Howard) Patterson; and a great-granddaughter, Kylee Dinan. .
Family and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, and again one hour prior to the service (from 10-11 a.m.), at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark, where the Jackson Masonic Lodge #85 F & AM will hold services at 6:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bill's name to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio
, Post Office Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.
