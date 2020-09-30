1/1
Charles William "Bill" Porter
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles William "Bill" Porter

Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Charles William "Bill" Porter, age 91, of Newark, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 2, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, Newark, with Pastor Gary Kirkpatrick, officiating. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park.

Bill passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his caring family. He was born October 6, 1928 in Brownsville, Ohio to the late Bertram and Mary (Lampton) Porter.

Bill was one of the kindest and gentlest souls one could ever meet. He loved fishing at Burr Oak State Park, and deer and rabbit hunting in Pennsylvania. He was a member of Jackson Masonic Lodge #85 F & AM and the Brownsville United Methodist Church. Bill had previously worked at Kaiser Aluminum for 38 years before retiring.

Bill was a "Jack of all trades" fixing everything that needed to be fixed, even building homes for several family members. He also enjoyed golfing and was a very talented woodworker. He carried on the family tradition of hunting on Thanksgiving morning. Bill deeply loved his family and was affectionately called "Grandpa Bill" by his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Betty J. Porter, whom he married on December 20, 1948; two daughters, Shirley (David) Coakley and Linda (James) Lawrence; grandchildren, Wendy McLoughlin (Kyle) Dinan, Paul (Jason) McLoughlin, Greg (Drew) Lawrence and Misty Lawrence; great-grandchildren, Jakeb Dinan, Parker Dinan, Carter Dinan, Kiernan Rock and June Rock.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Ted (Loraine) Porter, Robert (Sissy) Porter, Paul (Ruby) Porter, Carl (Jeanne) Porter and Tommy Porter; a sister, Jean (Howard) Patterson; and a great-granddaughter, Kylee Dinan. .

Family and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, and again one hour prior to the service (from 10-11 a.m.), at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark, where the Jackson Masonic Lodge #85 F & AM will hold services at 6:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bill's name to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, Post Office Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.

Please visit www.hendersonvanattta.com to view a tribute and to leave a message of condolence for the Porter family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder & Advocate from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Service
06:30 PM
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
59 N 5th Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9864
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved