Charles "Fred" Winter
Mt. Vernon - Charles (Fred) Winter was born on the 8th of March 1931 at Vanatta Ohio in his Grandparents Lou E. (Kirkpatrick) and John Allen Bline's front room. He was the second of six children, and the first son born to his parents Roy Louis Winter and Louise Della Bline. Fred was baptized and confirmed member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Vannatta.
Fred graduated from Newark High School in 1950. When he was 17, He joined the Navy reserves. He was in the same unit with his father in Columbus. After High School he was employed by Owens Corning.
Fred joined the United States Navy in 1951. He served aboard the USS Chloris in the Mediterranean. After serving four years with the Navy he returned home to his family in Newark. He went to work at Owens Corning again. He met his future wife Evelyn E. Rey in Newark and they married on September 21st 1956 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church In Newark.
They were blessed with one son and two daughters. In early 1958 Fred went to work for Ohio Fuel Gas company, where he remained employed for the remainder of his working career. He retired from Columbia gas transmission in 1993, after 36 years with them.
In the 1960s Fred enlisted in the Naval Reserves. He remained in the reserves for over 30 years rising in rank to Chief Petty Officer before retiring.
Fred was a lifetime member of F&AM Licking Lodge #291, the Scottish Rite, Shrine, and Grotto as well as the VFW, Moose Lodge, and Amvets. Fred was a member of the sons of union veterans.
Fred and Evelyn were members of Faith Lutheran church in Mount Vernon Ohio. Fred taught Sunday School there for many years. He was also a long time member of the property care committee and the institutional representative for the boy scout troop #392 that met at the church. Fred and Evelyn also volunteered in the church nursery for many years.
Fred and Evelyn were long time members of both the Knox and Licking County genealogical society, and members of Licking County First Families.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and sisters Minnie (Dick) Field, Shirley (Albert) Ashbrook, and Harriet (Bob) Clark, two sons in law, Thomas James Burkam and William Harper III and Grandson-in-law David Franz.
He is survived by his children, Jeanne Winter Burkam (Donald) Armstrong, Charles F. (Jenny) Winter Jr. and Johanna Winter Harper. Grand children Benjamin (Carolyn) Burkam, Adam (Katie) Burkam, Jared Burkam, Nickolas (Shanda) Winter-Burkam, Emily (John) Foit III, Amanda (James) Covey, Rachel Winter Franz, Frank Winter, Ashley (Jacob) Landerman. Jacob Stewart Harper. Great-grand children Victoria (James) Zmrazek, Isabella and Benjamin Burkam, Ellie, Mia, and Lucas Covey, Lathyn and Dustyn Burkam, and John Foit IV He is also survived by sister Mary (Paul) Ritchey, Brother David (Cathy) Winter, sister-in-law Grace Jamison Winter along with many nieces and nephews.
Fred was a devoted husband to Evelyn, kind, fair and loving father to Jeanne, Charles, and Johanna. He was dearly loved and will be missed by all.
A graveside service will be Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Wilson Cemetery with Pastor Mark Wildermuth officiating and military honors will be presented by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.
