Charlotte Cramer
Newark - A funeral service for Charlotte L. Cramer, 84 of Newark will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 in the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home with Cory Campbell officiating. Burial will be at Newark Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Cramer employed for 33 years at Park National Bank died Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Middleton of Granville. She was born November 9, 1934 in Newark to the late Edgar S. and Audrey L. (Peck) Lewis.
Thursday we lost our families biggest supporter. She loved her family. The answer was always yes no matter what her grandkids, or great grandkids needed. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting and was a wonderful cook and made the very best cheese potatoes. The awesome part is you can see all her personality traits sprinkled throughout our family.
Survivors include her sons, George "Skip" (Debbie) Cramer of Heath, Greg (Beth) Cramer of Newark; grandchildren, Stacey (Doug) Kinney of Nashport, Travis (Amanda) Cramer, Tabetha Cramer (Josh Nethers) and CheyAnn (Dillon) Nethers, all of Newark; great grandchildren, Tyler Kinney, Dalton Anker, Logan Cramer, Talan Kinney, Mason Cramer; sister in-law, Garnett "Rosie" Lewis; and several special nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cramer was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, George P. Cramer, whom she married April 1, 1952 and who died October 31, 2013; a son, Gary L. Cramer; a brother, Edgar "Sonny" Lewis.
Friends and family may call 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, 1850 W. Main Street, Newark.
The family would like to thank the staff at Middleton for the loving care they provided and request memorial contributions may be made to Middleton Memory Care Activity Program, 1500 Weaver Drive, Granville, OH 43023.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 16, 2019